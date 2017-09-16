Voucher is a bond which can be redeemed for specific reasons or on specific goods for a certain monetary value. Some examples of vouchers are travels vouchers, food vouchers, fashion vouchers, housing vouchers etc., A voucher which can be used online is called an e-voucher. Many companies give exclusive offers and discounts to customers who shop online by way of vouchers. Voucher codes are used by these companies and these codes are well promoted by way of social media portals like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram etc. There are also many companies involved in the promotion of these vouchers. They have websites dedicated to promoting these deals and offers. It is called affiliate marketing.





What is a voucher code?





A voucher code also called as a coupon code or a promo code is a computer generated code consisting of letter or numbers. It is used in e-commerce and online shopping portals. A customer can avail a discount or any other offer by entering the code into a promotional box that appears on a website's shopping cart.



